Man found dead on Lake Michigan shoreline in Highland Park killed in 'violent confrontation': police

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A man found dead on Lake Michigan's north suburban shoreline on Saturday morning was killed in a "violent confrontation," Lake County police said Sunday.

At about 5:10 a.m. Saturday, Highland Park police responded to a report of an unconscious person on the shoreline the 0-100 block of Cliff Road, officials said. When police arrived, they found a man's body.

The 45-year-old lived in the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve area, police said. He went outside to speak with individuals who were being loud on the lakeshore shortly after 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

He was killed in a violent confrontation that followed, a preliminary investigation showed.

Two other men involved in the confrontation, 20 and 18 years old, were injured, police said. They were hospitalized and are speaking with investigators.

