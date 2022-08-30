Body of missing tugboat worker who disappeared on Des Plaines River believed to be found

Search crews believe they have found the body of tugboat worker Artie Odom, who disappeared on the Des Plaines River Monday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Search crews believe they have found the body of a tugboat worker who disappeared on the Des Plaines River.

Artie Odom, 50, was last seen early Monday afternoon on board the towing vessel "Hamilton" when it refueled in Channahon, according to the Great Lakes division of the U.S. Coast Guard.

He was noticed missing after the boat passed through the Dresden Lock and Dam, according to Coast Guard and fire department officials.

Tuesday morning, crews from Channahon and Minooka rejoined the U.S. Coast Guard in the search.

A body matching Odom's description was recovered around 11 a.m.

A cause of death has not been determined. The Coast Guard is handling the investigation.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.