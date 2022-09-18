Death investigation: Man found dead in River North, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found dead downtown on Sunday morning, the Chicago Police Department said.

Officers responded to a call for emergency medical service in the River North neighborhood's 700 block of North Larrabee Street at about 7:31 a.m., police said. They found an unresponsive 21-year-old man, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

SEE ALSO | Body found on Lake Michigan shoreline in Highland Park, major crime task force investigating

Detectives are investigating the man's death and are awaiting autopsy results.

Police did not provide further information about the incident.

RELATED | Body of missing tugboat worker who disappeared on Des Plaines River believed to be found