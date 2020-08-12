Body found washed ashore near Belmont Harbor identified as missing teen: medical examiner

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the body that washed up on shore near Belmont Harbor as 15-year-old Patrick Tedeski of Chicago.

Tedeski was swept out into Lake Michigan on Aug. 3 near Diversey Harbor.

The teen was swimming with a group of friends when he disappeared and never resurfaced, police say.

RELATED: Lake Michigan search resumes for boy, 15, presumed drowned near Diversey Harbor

EMBED More News Videos

A recovery mission resumed Tuesday in the search for a 15-year-old boy missing in Lake Michigan who disappeared while swimming at Diversey Harbor.



After hours of searching for the missing boy, officials switched to a recovery mission, presuming he had drowned.

Tedeski's body was found on Friday.

RELATED: Body found washed ashore near Belmont Harbor: police

RELATED: Lake Michigan search resumes for boy, 15, presumed drowned near Diversey Harbor
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolakeviewlincoln parkwater searchlake michiganchicago fire departmentbody found
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports 16,45 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths
8 tornadoes hit greater Chicago area Monday, NWS confirms
Chicago tornado leaves 3-mile path of damage in Rogers Park
CPD seeking public's help in IDing suspected looters
R. Kelly case: Prosecutors charge 3 with threatening women
River North hit-and-run driver charged with dragging woman to death: police
Indiana governor gives COVID-19 update as some kids return to school
Show More
Pilsen artist dedicates mural to murdered Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen
Girl, 4, dies in Gage Park fire during sleepover
FBI investigates shooting of military helicopter in Virginia
ComEd power outage still effecting nearly 200K across Chicago area
Biden, Harris to make unusual campaign debut in virus era
More TOP STORIES News