Body found washed ashore near Belmont Harbor: police

A recovery mission resumed Tuesday in the search for a 15-year-old boy missing in Lake Michigan who disappeared while swimming at Diversey Harbor.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A body has washed up on shore near the Belmont Harbor Friday morning, according to police.The discovery comes after a 15-year-old boy was swept out into Lake Michigan Monday near Diversey Harbor on Tuesday.The teen was swimming with a group of friends when he disappeared and never resurfaced, police say.After hours of searching for the missing boy, officials switched to a recovery mission, presuming he had drowned.Police have not said if the body found Friday morning is connected to the missing teen.