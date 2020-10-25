Body of missing Woodridge woman found in water near home, police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
WOODRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- The body of a woman who has been missing since Wednesday was located in Woodridge Saturday, according to police.

Julie Lee was found dead by a search team in a body of water near her home that connects to the DuPage River, Woodridge police said.

The search team consisted of the Woodridge Police Department, Lisle-Woodridge Fire Department and the Naperville Police Department Evidence Recovery Unit.

Woodridge police and the DuPage County coroner's office are investigating.

Police have not released any other information regarding Lee's disappearance or death at this time.

The Sun-Times Media Report contributed to this article.
