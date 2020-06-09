Boil order issued for Winthrop Harbor

WINTHROP HARBOR, Ill. (WLS) -- An emergency boil order has been issued for Winthrop Harbor Tuesday morning.The boil order went into effect at 5 a.m. for the entire village that is not on well water and includes the North Point Marina.The boil order was issued due to the loss of water pressure below 20 psi at the Lake County Public Water District, the village said.The boil order will remain in effect until water sample tests are approved.For more information, call the Winthrop Harbor Department of Public Works at 847-872-5275.