Looking for new investments in 2023? Here's how to protect yourself from 'boiler room' schemes

Looking for new investments in 2023? Here's how to protect yourself from "boiler room" scams.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- You may be looking to make a new investment in 2023, but watch out!

The IRS Criminal Investigation Office said each year, thousands fall victim to boiler room schemes. These schemes use high-pressure sales techniques to convince victims to invest in fictitious investments that appear to be real.

Don't complete online requests for personal information from websites asking if you are interested in investing. Fraudsters use that information to target you.

Don't think that a website means the investment is legit. Fraudsters clone real investment company websites or make them up all together with a fake company name.

Double check employment information. Just because a cold-caller uses the names of legitimate brokers listed on a company's website doesn't mean they are really affiliated with those brokers.

Do your own research. Fraudsters use online platforms to generate fictitious performance data for stocks that don't really exist.

If you find yourself a victim of one of these schemes, do not pay a fee or tax to the fraudsters to withdraw money. You will end up losing more money and then the fraudsters will end communications with you.

Report fraud to law enforcement. Submit form 3949-A, Information Referral, if you suspect an individual or a business is committing fraud.

See more quick tips here.