Bolingbrook home invasion suspect due in court after being charged with killing teen, girl, man

Byrion Montgomery, 17, is charged with first degree murder for the deaths of 3 people in a Bolingbrook home invasion late Sunday night.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- The 17-year-old suspect charged as an adult in a deadly domestic-related home invasion in the south suburbs is due in court Tuesday.

Neighbors have placed flowers and candles to honor the victims of the triple murder in Bolingbrook.

Byrion Montgomery is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, home invasion, aggravated battery with a firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to the Will County State's Attorney's Office. His bail has been set at $20 million.

Police said Montgomery was dating the teen girl who was killed in the incident. His family has declined to comment on the charges.

Bolingbrook police responded to the 100-block of Lee Lane, just off Route 53, about 8:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of a possible home invasion. When police arrived, they found four people had been shot.

A man and two juvenile girls were pronounced dead, police said. A woman, 34, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A 3-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy were inside the home during the shooting, but were not injured, police said.

Two of the victims were identified as 17-year-old Samiya A. Shelton-Tillman and 40-year-old Cartez L. Daniels. The third victim, a 9-year-old girl, has not been identified, but relatives say she is Daniels' daughter. Relatives said Daniels was engaged to Shelton-Tillman's mother.

Relatives say the 34-year-old woman who was shot is Daniels' fiancee and Shelton-Tillman's mother. She's critical but stable at Good Samaritan Hospital, police said.

Montgomery was taken into custody at about 10 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Crisis counselors will be at Valley View School District 365 Tuesday, which is nearby the home where the shooting took place.

Two of the victims in the shooting were VVSD students, a district spokeswoman said.

"We have reached out to the families involved to express our condolences and to offer our support as they experience this devastating loss. In addition, we have initiated the District Crisis Response Plan to support our school communities and families that have been greatly impacted by this senseless act of violence," a statement said.

RELATED: Chicago shooting: Man shoots, seriously injures home invader in Dunning, police say

A neighbor heard the gunshots in the normally safe and quiet area.

"Came home from dropping off my kids, and got inside and heard two gunshots," neighbor Ryan Hedberg said. "There was apparently more, but that's what we heard when we were sitting inside."

"Just seeing the number of ambulances on the street, I knew it was something really bad," another neighbor who goes by Karen said.

Neighbors said last summer police and an ambulance were called to the house. The reason why is unclear, but, otherwise, there were no signs of trouble.

"Very nice people. Never had a problem," said neighbor Stan Mesich. "The kids would be out during the summer. They would be shooting baskets at one of the houses there. The kids were very good kids."

"It's just really sad. I just hope, I don't know. It's like I have no words for it," Bolingbrook resident Camila Valentin said.

Montgomery is due in Will County court in Joliet later Tuesday morning.