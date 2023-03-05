WATCH LIVE

chicago shooting

Chicago shooting: Man shoots, seriously injures home invader in Dunning, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, March 5, 2023 11:09AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man shot and seriously injured an alleged home invader on Chicago's Northwest Side early Sunday morning, police said.

The incident happened in the Dunning neighborhood's 3600 block of North Newcastle Avenue at about 1:20 a.m., police said.

A man said his dog's barking woke him, and he heard a loud noise in the basement, police said. He took his gun with him to investigate, and found a 27-year-old man in the home, police said. He opened fire, striking the home invader. No one else was injured.

The suspect was transported to Lutheran General Hospital in serious condition and is in custody, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

