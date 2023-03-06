Four people have been shot, including a juvenile, after a possible home invasion in suburban Bolingbrook Sunday, according to police. Three victims have died.

3 fatally shot, including juvenile, after possible home invasion in Bolingbrook, police say

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- At least three people are dead after four people, including a juvenile, were shot in suburban Bolingbrook Sunday, according to police.

Police responded to the 100-block of Lee Ln. around 8:15 p.m. for a report of a possible home invasion.

When officers arrived, they discovered three adults and one juvenile had been shot.

A woman, man and a juvenile girl have been pronounced dead, according to police.

Another woman was transported to a nearby hospital.

Police said it is an active crime scene and the investigation is ongoing. No one is in custody.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772. A tip may also be submitted at bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org or by using the mobile P3 Tips app.

This is a developing story and will be updated.