Windy City Weekend

Val and Ryan talk viral bologna face mask, celebrity gossip and reporter hit by car on live TV

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Windy City Weekend Host Chat Part 1

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week is all about Host Chat at Windy City Weekend!

EMBED More News Videos

Val and Ryan talk about the bologna face mask, Nick Cannon, Tiffany Haddish and West Virginia reporter Tori Yorgey, who was hit by a car on live TV.



Radio hosts Kenzie K and Roman joined Val and Ryan to talk about hot topics! The two duos discussed the West Virginia reporter who was hit by a car on live television.

Plus, we asked viewers how they cut corners financially given the rising prices of necessities. Model Hiedi Klum has a $2 million insurance plan on her legs, which sparked a conversation among the hosts about what body parts they would insure. And coming in hot! Oscar Mayer bologna masks sold out on Amazon!

"Masked Singer" host Nick Cannon opened up about his insecurity of being completely bare while in bed.

And there's a chance comedian, Tiffany Haddish who is a product of foster care, could adopt her first child by the end of the year!

Spend or Save?



EMBED More News Videos

Here are the new movies you should spend your money on.



"The Gilded Age" - Spend
From "Downton Abbey" creator Julian Fellows, The Gilded Age is a HBO series is set in 1880s New York City, starring Carrie Coon, Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski.

"Jockey"- Spend
Clifton Collins stars in Jockey as an aging, broken down horse racing Jockey, desperately trying to still compete.

"The King's Daughter" - Save
In The Kings Daughter, hoping to achieve immortality, King Louis XIV captures a mermaid to steal her life force, but a discovery by his illegitimate daughter threatens to ruin the king's plans.

"Secrets of Playboy" - Spend
The Secrets of Playboy is a 10 part docuseries that pulls the curtain back on the playboy empire that launched in Chicago.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloopcelebrityface maskcelebrity babiesentertainmentcomedyradioeconomycomedianpersonal financewindy city weekendfinance
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINDY CITY WEEKEND
Is there a cut-off date to wishing a Happy New Year?
New Year's resolutions, Betty White death and Christmas tree disposal
Pillow talk: Should you keep tabs on your partner's ex?
Should grandparents get paid for babysitting grandkids?
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports 40,642 new COVID cases, 137 deaths
'So much deceit': Brother of Lori Vallow speaks out on family divide
Retired CPD officer, 57, killed in Edison Park hit-and-run
2 critically injured in explosion at Hampshire manufacturing facility
Chicago's top doctor says end to COVID-19 mandates 'in our future'
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gets her Audi after bonus round pause
Multi-vehicle crash causes serious injury, I-80 closures, ISP says
Show More
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
U of I tuition, housing costs going up for 2022-23
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
3 smash-and-grabs happen with 20 minutes on NW Side, police say
Chicago Weather: Sunny, cold Friday
More TOP STORIES News