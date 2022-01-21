Val and Ryan talk viral bologna face mask, celebrity gossip and reporter hit by car on live TV

Radio hosts Kenzie K and Roman joined Val and Ryan to talk about hot topics! The two duos discussed the West Virginia reporter who was hit by a car on live television.
Plus, we asked viewers how they cut corners financially given the rising prices of necessities. Model Hiedi Klum has a $2 million insurance plan on her legs, which sparked a conversation among the hosts about what body parts they would insure. And coming in hot! Oscar Mayer bologna masks sold out on Amazon!
"Masked Singer" host Nick Cannon opened up about his insecurity of being completely bare while in bed.
And there's a chance comedian, Tiffany Haddish who is a product of foster care, could adopt her first child by the end of the year!
Spend or Save?
"The Gilded Age" - Spend
From "Downton Abbey" creator Julian Fellows, The Gilded Age is a HBO series is set in 1880s New York City, starring Carrie Coon, Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski.
"Jockey"- Spend
Clifton Collins stars in Jockey as an aging, broken down horse racing Jockey, desperately trying to still compete.
"The King's Daughter" - Save
In The Kings Daughter, hoping to achieve immortality, King Louis XIV captures a mermaid to steal her life force, but a discovery by his illegitimate daughter threatens to ruin the king's plans.
"Secrets of Playboy" - Spend
The Secrets of Playboy is a 10 part docuseries that pulls the curtain back on the playboy empire that launched in Chicago.