Bomb threat forces Latin School of Chicago to close Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A bomb threat has forced the Latin School of Chicago to send students home Thursday morning.

The school in the Gold Coast neighborhood said it received the threat of an explosion.

Chicago police were called in and student- faculty and staff were evacuated from the building. No one was hurt.

The school sent out a note to parents saying in part, "The school received a threat of an explosion this morning. Chicago Police have been notified and are on the scene. All students, faculty and staff have evacuated the building and are safe."

