Wheaton North High School on lockdown as police investigate suspicious item outside school

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- Wheaton North High School is on lockdown Wednesday morning as police investigate a suspicious item outside the school.

School officials said the item appears to be a "pried-open lockbox that could potentially be used as a gun safe."

The district said some area elementary schools - including Hawthorne, Lowell, Sandburg and Washington - were placed in a "Secure & Teach" for a time, but that has since been lifted.

Wheaton District 200 officials said the lockdown is out of an abudance of caution and there is no need for parents to respond to the school. They reiterated there is no threat to the school at this time.

