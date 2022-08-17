WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Wheaton North High School on lockdown as police investigate suspicious item outside school

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
23 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- Wheaton North High School is on lockdown Wednesday morning as police investigate a suspicious item outside the school.

School officials said the item appears to be a "pried-open lockbox that could potentially be used as a gun safe."

The district said some area elementary schools - including Hawthorne, Lowell, Sandburg and Washington - were placed in a "Secure & Teach" for a time, but that has since been lifted.

Wheaton District 200 officials said the lockdown is out of an abudance of caution and there is no need for parents to respond to the school. They reiterated there is no threat to the school at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.