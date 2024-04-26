Hulu's new Jon Bon Jovi documentary series details iconic band's roots, rise to stardom

NEW YORK CITY -- The new Hulu series 'Thank You, Goodnight: The Jon Bon Jovi Story' is set to take rock fans on a whole new ride.

The four-episode documentary provides music lovers a new trip down memory lane about the legendary singer and his band's rise from small-town dreamers to becoming a global sensation.

"We made it look easy, but working on anything for 40 years and a real career is going to have its peaks and valleys," Jon Bon Jovi said.

Throughout the program, there's a litany of never before seen personal videos, unreleased demos, photos and exclusive interviews with all the bands members past and present.

When Bon Jovi decided to do the series, it came at a low point in his life, he told entertainment reporter Joelle Garguilo. Bon Jovi had vocal fold medialization surgery in 2022.

The four-episode documentary premieres Friday on Hulu.

"It obviously took on a whole other level of interest with the surgery I didn't anticipate," he said.

Director of the series, Gotham Chopra, was with Bon Jovi during the challenging ordeal.

"I was with him," Chopra said. "And I'm like, wait, what is going on with your voice? Because I can tell something's, and he's like, 'oh, well, I've been losing my voice for a couple years. He's like, but that's not for the documentary,' I was like 'that's the documentary.'"

Chopra added that while there's been plenty of stories about Bon Jovi, this documentary hits a different note.

"It's all access, its warts and all," he said. "It's just... it's incredible celebration across 40-plus years."

As for Bon Jovi's voice, he told Garguilo that "progress has been steady."

'Thank You, Goodnight: The Jon Bon Jovi Story' is streaming now on Hulu - which is owned by the same parent company as ABC.

The rockstar will also be sitting down with Michael Strahan for an in-depth conversation on his life and career on Sunday night.

You can watch that interview on ABC at 10 p.m. ET.