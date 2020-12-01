Society

New book gives clues to find hidden treasure chest somewhere in US

By Andrew Morris
SAN FRANCISCO -- "Somewhere in the USA, a treasure chest lies hidden," says author Daniel Jacobsen, and all you have to do to find it, is read his newly-released book The Hatter's Hat - Lost Tales of Wonderland.

Jacobsen penned the children's fantasy story as a prequel to Lewis Carroll's 1865 classic, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. But Jacobsen's version contains something much more real than talking Cheshire cats and dancing playing cards.

RELATED: Multimillionaire Forrest Fenn's treasure hidden, worth $1M, found in Rocky Mountains

Within its pages are clues for finding hidden treasure, which is buried somewhere here in the United States.

What's inside the treasure chest?

"There are rubies, sapphires, over 140 beautiful diamonds, silver, gold, rare collectible coins dating all the way back to the 3rd century of the Roman Empire, a 24-karat gold plated 'Alice in Wonderland' charm bracelet, and more," Jacobsen said on the treasure hunt website.

In total, everything may be worth somewhere between $10,000-$20,000.

"During these crazy times, I wanted to give people a reason to turn off the television sets and get back out into nature," Jacobsen writes online.

Jacobsen hasn't given clues on what region of the country to look, only that the hints lead to a chest with a golden key and hidden message, written on a $100 bill.

Find the key, reveal the secret message, and unlock the treasure, according to Jacobsen.

If you think you have what it takes to crack the code, visit the Wonderland Treasure website here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybookshidden adventuresreadingfun stuffu.s. & worldtreasure huntoutdoor adventuresjewelry
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago COVID-19 vaccines could be ready by mid-December
IL reports 12,542 new COVID-19 cases, 125 deaths
Naperville debates mask mandate; mayor defends trip
Great Lakes, Lake Michigan shorelines eroded, damaged after years of high water levels
Good Samaritan hit by car while helping driver in Hoffman Estates
Toddler's secret 'man cave' is so relatable
Could late rent, mortgage payments lead to post-pandemic housing crisis?
Show More
Chicago reports 700 murders so far in 2020
On 12th anniversary of Mumbai massacre, India wants Chicagoan in hangman's noose
Dog attack: Owner shoots dogs to save girl, 13, on South Side: police
City tries to crack down on huge parties violating COVID restrictions
Bronzeville food pantry feeds neighbors in need
More TOP STORIES News