Boy, 13, fatally struck by vehicle in South Chicago ID'd

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Authorities have released the identity of a 13-year-old boy who was killed after being struck by a vehicle in the South Chicago neighborhood Thursday.

Chicago police said the teen was walking in a crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle at around 6:20 p.m. in the 8300-block of S. Exchange Ave.

The vehicle was traveling westbound on 83rd Street at the time, police said. The driver, 52, stayed on scene, according to CPD.

The teen was transported to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Trayvion West.

People in the area heard a woman screaming for help when the boy was hit.

"It came out of the garage across the street and I heard the lady screaming the kind of scream you don't want to hear like something terrible happened to somebody that they loved," said David O'Bannon, who works nearby.

The Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit is investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south chicagocar crashchild injuredchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman's body found in burning car in Andersonville
Mother of Naperville student targeted in racist Craigslist ad speaks out
Man fatally struck on Lake Shore Drive in Uptown, police say
Puppy loses ear after grooming appointment at Petco
Sam's Toy Box: Ride-on toys
US Census 2020: Myths and scams you should know
Judge orders DNA testing in Alabama teen's disappearance
Show More
City to light Christmas tree in Millennium Park Friday
Floyd Mayweather says he's 'coming out of retirement in 2020'
Red Cross wants to ease blood donation ban for gay men
Edible Arrangements selling CBD-infused edibles
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny but chilly Friday
More TOP STORIES News