Interim Cook County Clerk, Democratic candidate selected following death of Karen Yarbrough

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Cook County Democratic Party has named an interim Cook County Clerk and a candidate for the November election Friday following the death of Karen Yarbrough.

Cook County Deputy Clerk Cedric Giles has been selected as the interim clerk until someone is elected

The Cook County Democratic Party has chosen Cook County Commissioner Monica Gordon to be their candidate on the November ballot. The election will decide who will serve the final two years of Yarbrough's unexpired term.

The party made the decisions by holding two votes during a meeting on Friday.

More information about the meeting can be found on the Cook County Democratic Party's website.