Man mauled to death by pit bull in New York City; police fatally shoot dog inside apartment

NEW YORK -- Police officers fatally shot a pit bull mauling his owner inside a New York City apartment.

The 41-year-old man was being attacked in his apartment in the Bronx just before 3:10 a.m. Friday.

"There was a girl in the apartment and she was yelling that he was unconscious and then was like oh, call 911, look he's unconscious, he can't get up. And that's when the cops finally came and they got into the apartment," said Gilbert Durecout, a building resident.

Two responding officers shot the dog to stop the attack. They say the dog, named Max, was biting his owners leg and neck.

The victim died at a local hospital.

The officers were treated for tinnitus.

The incident is under investigation.