Boy, 15, critically wounded in South Chicago shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded while walking to school in the South Chicago neighborhood Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The boy was walking in the 9000-block of South Brandon Avenue at about 8:34 a.m. when he was shot multiple times, police said. He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

No one is in custody. Area South detectives are investigating.
