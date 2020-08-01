Cabrini Green shooting: Boy, 9, killed in Near North Side, Chicago police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6346290" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago police give an update on the 9-year-old boy shot and killed on the Near North Side Friday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 9-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night in the Cabrini Green neighborhood on the city's Near North Side, Chicago police said.Police said at around 6 p.m. in the 900-block of North Cambridge Avenue around, a shooter approached the victim and several other people outside and opened fire in their direction. Police said the boy was playing in a parking lot at the time.The boy was struck multiple times. The first responding officers performed CPR until the Chicago Fire Department arrived. The boy was then taken to Lurie Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police said the boy was not the intended target, and that it s not clear at this time who exactly the shooter was aiming at.No one is currently in custody, according to Chicago police.Area Three detectives are investigating and looking for any video in the area that may have captured the shooting. Any tips can be called in anonymously to Chicago police.