Toddler falls 5 stories into the arms of neighbors

A boy in China survived a five story fall when he was caught by neighbors below.
Video shows the child trying to hang on to the roof of a building before he lost his grip.
Local media said the boy was climbing on what appeared to be an electrical box before ended up on the roof.
