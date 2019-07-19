Boy injured after carnival rides collide at St. Christopher Parish Fest in Midlothian

By Alexis McAdams
MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A young boy is recovering after two rides collided at a carnival in south suburban Midlothian Thursday evening, fire officials said.

The accident occurred at the St. Christopher Parish Fest at 147th Street and Karlov Avenue.

One of the rides, the Pharaoh's Fury, which is a giant swinging ship with two large heads on either side, smashed into the Freak Out ride. The impact knocked off one of the large heads which flew up into the air and also sent smaller pieces of plastic, glass and metal flying into the crowds.



A young boy who was standing on the ground below was hit with debris. He was with his parents at the time. He was bleeding form his head and rushed to the hospital.

"We're sitting behind the head when it fell off and the pieces fell off and hit the kid," said witness Averi Brown. "We looked down and it was laying on top of him and his head was full of blood."

Paramedics transported the boy to a local hospital. The victim's age has not been confirmed but witnesses said he was young. His condition is not known.

People who were riding Pharaoh's Fury at the time said the Freak Out didn't have anyone on it, and was just running a test ride.

The two rides that collided were closed, but the rest of the carnival continued.
