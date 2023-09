The 'Brady Bunch' house was sold multiple years after a renovation by HGTV, who listed it for sale multiple years ago.

'Brady Bunch' house sells below list price for $3.2 million after multiple years on market

LOS ANGELES (WLS) -- The famous "Brady Bunch" house from the TV series has sold for millions, but far less than the asking price.

The new owner paid $3.2 million for the Los Angeles property shown in the 1970's sitcom.

The sale was nearly 42% below the listed price.

HGTV bought the house five years ago and completely renovated it to look like the original "Brady Bunch" home inside.

Zillow says it's the second most photographed house in the nation, just behind the White House.