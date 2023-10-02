7th annual 'Sista Strut Pink Celebration' 3k breast cancer walk aims to raise awareness

CHICAGO (WLS) -- iHeartMedia Chicago announced today that its stations are teaming up to hold the seventh annual "Sista Strut Pink Celebration," presented by Your Local Ford Dealers, on Saturday, October 7. The stations include: 107.5 WGCI, Chicago's No. 1 for HipHop & R &B; V103, Today's R &B and Throwbacks; Inspiration 1390, Music Of Power & Praise; 103.5 KISS FM, Chicago's #1 Hit Music Station; 93.9 LITE FM, Chicago's Relaxing Favorites; Rock 95 FIVE, Chicago's Rock Station; and Chicago's BIN 640 AM. The 3k breast cancer walk will benefit the Sisters Network Chicago, Inc., a Black breast cancer survivorship

organization.

"iHeartMedia Chicago is committed to supporting breast cancer awareness with our annual Sista Strut to benefit the Sisters Network Chicago, Inc.," said Matt Scarano, President of iHeartMedia Chicago. "Through partnerships with our advertisers and the Chicagoland community, we are able to continue this important effort to find a cure for breast cancer and save lives."

The 3k breast cancer walk will be hosted by The Steve Harvey Morning Show Co-Host Carla Ferrell; V103 Midday Host Bioncé Foxx; Inspiration 1390 Morning Show Host and V103's Get Your Praise On Host Sonya Blakey; 103.5 KISS Morning Show Contributor and 107.5 WGCI Weekend Show Host KeKe Hampton; and ABC7 Chicago Eyewitness News Anchor and Windy City Weekend Co-Host Val Warner. ABC7 Chicago is the exclusive TV partner for Sista Strut.

The walk will kick off with family entertainment and giveaways from Sista Strut sponsors. Sista Strut will take place Saturday, October 7 at 10 a.m. at the Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Community Center at 1250 West 119th Street on the Southside of Chicago. Listeners can "strut" for free and are encouraged to register in advance and donate to the Sisters Network Chicago, Inc.