New campaign aims to raise awareness of breast cancer risks in Black women

February Breast Cancer Awareness Month. A new campaign is aiming to raise awareness about breast cancer risks in Black women.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a new campaign aiming to raise awareness of the risks of breast cancer in Black women.

It's called For The Love Of My Gurls.

SEE ALSO | Woman welcomes twins after cancer diagnosis takes her ovaries and fallopian tubes

TOUCH, The Black Breast Cancer Alliance is partnering with Bright Pink on the campaign.

"For The Love Of My Gurls is really about equipping, educating and empowering young, Black women to start caring about their girls," said TOUCH Director of Programs and Partnerships Hayley Brown.

There are three calls to action:

Understand Black breast health.

Do monthly checks.

Unlock their HERstory: learning their family history

"We are so proud can't just rely on all of the pink and say, 'check, we've done breast cancer,'" said Lindsay Avner Kaplan, CEO and founder of Bright Pink. "We have got to get women to do action."

The groups hope this new campaign will help women take those actions.