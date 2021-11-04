Breast cancer survivor and bodybuilder shows her true strength

CHICAGO -- Bodybuilder and breast cancer survivor, Erica Langley, proves just how strong she is, literally and figuratively!Langley was preparing for her first bodybuilding competition when a shocking diagnosis derailed her plans. After dropping a noticeable amount of weight, she felt a peach pit-sized lump on her breast, later diagnosed as breast cancer.Langley worked with her team of doctors atand underwent 20 weeks of radiation and a double mastectomy.When it was safe, Langley returned to the gym and began training with her coach, Bolo Young. Not only did she beat breast cancer, but she also beat her competition, taking home a 1st, 2nd and 3rd place medal.Langley credits her doctors and support system for helping her stay positive and motivated while battling cancer. Now, she says she is in the best shape of her life!Langley and the doctors at The University of Chicago Medicine encourage everyone to get regular screenings and yearly mammograms.