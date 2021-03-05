Chicago Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook announces retirement after 15-year career, including 3 Stanley Cups

Your leadership & determination to win meant everything to your teammates, the city of Chicago & hockey fans everywhere. We were proud to watch you hoist 3 Stanley Cups & reach all of your NHL milestones in a #Blackhawks sweater.



CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook has announced his retirement after being unable to come back from injury, the team said Friday.Seabrook played his entire 15-year career with the Blackhawks and was a part of three Stanley Cup-winning teams in 2010, 2013 and 2015.Seabrook was drafted by the Blackhawks in the first round of the 2003 NHL draft and went on to play 1,114 games with the team, scoring 103 goals and 361 assists.A hip injury limited Seabrook to 32 games last season and he did not appear in any games this season.