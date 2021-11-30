Brian Kelly expected to leave Notre Dame to be head football coach at LSU: ESPN sources

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A major change could be coming to South Bend and one of college football's most-storied programs.
ESPN has confirmed a Yahoo Sports report that Louisiana State University expects to hire Brian Kelly as its next head football coach.
The report indicates that announcement could be made as early as tomorrow. There has been no comment from Notre Dame or Kelly Monday night.
Kelly is the all-time wins leader at Notre Dame and his team is 11-1 on the season, and still has a chance of making the college football playoffs.
Kelly has coached the Fighting Irish since 2010. He previously was head coach at Cincinnati.
