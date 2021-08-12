Britney Spears' father agrees to step down from conservatorship after months of public pressure

Although Jamie is stepping down willingly and working with his daughter's attorney, Matthew Rosengart, the documents state that there are no grounds for him to be removed. He also continues to deny the testimonies of Lynne Spears, Rosengart and Jodi Montgomery, the court-appointed professional who serves as conservator of her person, overseeing her life choices.
The documents say that he is "the unremitting target of unjustified attacks" but "he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests."
The filing says James Spears will fight the petition to force him out, but will work with the court and Rosengart to "prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator."
The documents also say Spears' father will be in a position to step aside after "pending matters" related to his role as conservator are resolved "to facilitate a smooth transition."
"We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed. It is vindication for Britney," Rosengart said in a statement. "We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others."
For most of the existence of the conservatorship, Spears oversaw his daughter's personal affairs and money. In 2019, he stepped down as the so-called conservator of her person, and maintained control of her finances.
He was nevertheless the target of much of his daughter's ire in a pair of speeches before the court in June and July, in which she called the conservatorship "abusive." Spears in her June remarks said she had been required to use an intrauterine device for birth control, take medications against her will and prevented from getting married, having another child or even riding in her boyfriend's car unsupervised.
"This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good," the 39-year-old Spears said at the time. "I deserve to have a life."
Spears' remarks led to the resignation of her court-appointed lawyer, the withdrawal of an estate-management company that was supposed to oversee her finances, and a volley of accusations between her father and a professional conservator over who's to blame for the legal circumstances Spears said are "abusive" and need to end.
Spears has been under court supervision, with her father and a team of attorneys controlling her life and finances, since February 2008. She was in the midst of a public meltdown at the time and her family sought the conservatorship for her protection.
The case had for several years operated with little drama, though in recent years questions about how long it had gone on, and the singer's feelings about the case, started. That has culminated in recent months into intense public scrutiny of the court proceedings, which have been conducted largely in secret due to medical and private information about the singer and her condition.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.