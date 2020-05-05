Brookfield Zoo lion habitat window adorned with kids' drawings

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Drawings from kids across the area now frame the window of the Brookfield Zoo lions outdoor habitat.
The zoo says it has received dozens of drawings since requesting them during a Facebook Live chat featuring two of the zoo's lions, Brutus and Titus.
The zoo created a webpage, czs.org/brutusandtitusdrawings, where all the drawings will be posted since the zoo wants Brutus and Titus to be able to look out the window.
Kids are still encouraged to send their drawings to the Zoo's Facebook and Instagram pages.
