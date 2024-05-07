Man, 64, killed in Calumet Heights shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 64-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the Calumet Heights neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place in the 9100-block of South Stony Island Avenue at about 9 p.m.

Police said the victim was standing on the sidewalk when a male suspect approached and shot the victim before fleeing westbound.

The victim was shot in the head and chest and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The victim's identity has not been released.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

