Suspect identified in deadly stabbing of beloved New York activist

BROOKLYN, New York -- A suspect has been identified in the fatal stabbing of a New York activist early Monday morning.

Ryan Carson, 32, was stabbed to death while waiting for the bus with his girlfriend, in what appeared to be a random, unprovoked attack.

Officials say Carson put himself between his stabber and his girlfriend before the fatal attack.

An 18-year-old male suspect is now being sought in the stabbing. Police say he was enrolled in a school learn to work program.

They are currently searching for him in the surrounding area and other locations where he is known to frequent.

The suspect was identified as "Brian" by a mystery woman who arrived immediately after the fatal stabbing, according to detectives, who determined that connection via surveillance video and witness interviews.

The NYPD released images of both the suspect and his girlfriend. NYPD

The unidentified suspect is said to have had prior summonses for disorderly conduct in 2022.

Authorities say two months ago, he broke his girlfriend's belongings during a fight in her apartment. His aunt called 911 at the time, describing him as emotionally disturbed.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said there were no prior interactions between Carson and his girlfriend and the suspect.

They were sitting on a bench having a conversation, then got up to walk to her apartment when the suspect turned to them, police said.

Police have not released the identify of the assailant, but detectives have surveillance video of the murder from a deli located near the crime scene.

Carson is remembered for his unwavering passion for change and brimming with positivity and joy and the tragedy has left a Brooklyn community in mourning.

"It's incredibly tragic," said Blair Horner, Carson's former boss at the New York Public Interest Research Group, who shared he was passionate about his work. "A life full of promise is snuffed out. And the world is a worse place for it, and we'll miss him dearly."

