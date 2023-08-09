Bruce Springsteen Chicago concerts at Wrigley Field start tonight

Chopper 7 was over Bruce Springsteen's soundcheck at Wrigley Field Wednesday afternoon ahead of his Chicago concerts. Please note: This video has no sound.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bruce Springsteen is kicking off his first of two concerts at Wrigley Field tonight, and out chopper caught a glimpse of his sound check.

Please note: The above video does not have sound

Springsteen and his E Street Band are playing Chicago shows on Wednesday and Friday nights. Both are sold out.

Chopper 7 was over Wrigley Field as Bruce and his band sound checked before Wednesday night's show.

Wrigley will open its gates at about 5:30 p.m. for both shows. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, and the concert is set to begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. Fans should double check the stadium's bag and allowed items policy before going.

The Boss's 2023 North American tour began in Tampa in February and will wrap up in December in San Francisco.