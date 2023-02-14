Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band to play concert at Wrigley Field

Tickets will go on sale Friday at Wrigley Field

Bruce Springsteen adn the E Street Band announced a concert at WRigley Field in Chicago with tickets on sale at the stadium on Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "The Boss" is coming to Chicago.

Bruce Springsteen and "The E Street Band" have announced they've added more dates to their North American tour.

They will be playing a show at Wrigley Field on August 9.

Tickets will be sold directly by the stadium and go on sale at Friday at 10 a.m.

Tickets for the stop in Philadelphia will also be sold at the concert site, with tickets for other venues being on sale through Ticketmaster.

August 9 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Onsale: Friday, February 17 at 10:00 AM CT

August 16 - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Onsale: Tuesday, February 28 at 10:00 AM ET

August 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Onsale: Tuesday, February 28 at 10:00 AM ET

August 24 - Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

Verified Fan Onsale: Monday, February 27 at 10:00 AM ET

August 28 - Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

Verified Fan Onsale: Tuesday, February 28 at 10:00 AM ET

August 30 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

Verified Fan Onsale: Friday, February 24 at 10:00 AM ET

September 1 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

Verified Fan Onsale: Friday, February 24 at 12:00 PM ET

September 7 - Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome

Verified Fan Onsale: Friday, February 24 at 10:00 AM ET

September 9 - Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Verified Fan Onsale: Tuesday, February 28 at 10:00 AM ET

September 12 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM ET

November 3 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Verified Fan Onsale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM PT

November 6 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM MT

November 8 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM MT

November 10 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

Verified Fan Onsale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM CT

November 14 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Verified Fan Onsale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM ET

November 16 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Verified Fan Onsale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM ET

November 18 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

Verified Fan Onsale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM ET

November 20 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM ET

November 30 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Verified Fan Onsale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM MT

December 4 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM PT

December 6 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM PT

December 8 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM PT