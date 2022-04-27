CHICAGO (WLS) -- One lucky winner will have the chance to turn on Chicago's iconic Buckingham Fountain.
ComEd is holding its annual sweepstakes, and the lucky winner will get to flip the switch on May 14. All entries for the sweepstakes contest must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on April 27.
"Every year, ComEd is proud to join the City of Chicago and customers from throughout our communities for the Switch on Summer event," said ComEd CEO Gil Quiniones. "This year, we'll mark the return to summer fun by inviting guests to enjoy live entertainment, and to learn about free energy-saving opportunities, as well as how they can get involved in solar energy. Buckingham Fountain is an iconic destination for residents and visitors around the world, and we hope all will join us as we power on summertime in the city."
SEE ALSO | Lollapalooza 2022: Daily lineup released for Chicago music festival; single-day tickets on sale Weds
The fun and free family-friendly event marks the unofficial start to summer in Chicago. Buckingham Fountain will celebrate its 95th anniversary in May.
ComEd will also provide information on free resources for the community, including summer STEM education programs, tips from Energy Force ambassadors and solar energy resources available for its customers. As many as 15,000 attendees from across Chicagoland are expected to attend. For event updates, visit ComEd.com/SwitchOnSummer.
The video in the player above is from a previous report.
Lucky winner will turn on Buckingham Fountain at 'Switch on Summer' event
SUMMER
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News