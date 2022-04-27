summer

Lucky winner will turn on Buckingham Fountain at 'Switch on Summer' event

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago Reopens: Buckingham Fountain will be 'flipped' back on Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One lucky winner will have the chance to turn on Chicago's iconic Buckingham Fountain.

ComEd is holding its annual sweepstakes, and the lucky winner will get to flip the switch on May 14. All entries for the sweepstakes contest must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on April 27.

"Every year, ComEd is proud to join the City of Chicago and customers from throughout our communities for the Switch on Summer event," said ComEd CEO Gil Quiniones. "This year, we'll mark the return to summer fun by inviting guests to enjoy live entertainment, and to learn about free energy-saving opportunities, as well as how they can get involved in solar energy. Buckingham Fountain is an iconic destination for residents and visitors around the world, and we hope all will join us as we power on summertime in the city."

SEE ALSO | Lollapalooza 2022: Daily lineup released for Chicago music festival; single-day tickets on sale Weds

The fun and free family-friendly event marks the unofficial start to summer in Chicago. Buckingham Fountain will celebrate its 95th anniversary in May.

ComEd will also provide information on free resources for the community, including summer STEM education programs, tips from Energy Force ambassadors and solar energy resources available for its customers. As many as 15,000 attendees from across Chicagoland are expected to attend. For event updates, visit ComEd.com/SwitchOnSummer.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopgrant park ilsummereventscommunitychicago park district
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUMMER
Looking for a child care provider? You're not alone
This summer could be busiest travel season since before COVID
Chicago Loop Alliance announces dates for Sundays on State
Puerto Rican Fest and parade return to Humboldt Park in June
TOP STORIES
Parents of teen who died by suicide sue Latin School of Chicago
Ambulance thief ranted about drugs, FBI during 2 hour police chase
Juvenile arrested in murder of missing 10-year-old girl, police say
Teacher who kept Olympic medals secret from students honored by school
COVID case rise in Chicago not cause for concern, Arwady says
City announces candidates for civilian police oversight board
Chicago Reader co-owner agrees to nonprofit transfer
Show More
Robert De Niro helps Nobu Hotel join Chicago
Video shows eaglet rescued from cliff after falling out of nest
Chicago hospital finds 4th possible case of hepatitis in IL kids
OSHA releases findings after deadly IL Amazon warehouse collapse
Chicago Archdiocese settlement names high-profile priest as abuser
More TOP STORIES News