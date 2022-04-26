lollapalooza

Lollapalooza 2022: Daily lineup released for Chicago music festival; single-day tickets on sale Weds

Lollapalooza single-day tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Lollapalooza releases full lineup

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lollapalooza 2022 has released its day-by-day lineup for this year's four-day music festival in Grant Park.

Single-day tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. CT and start at $125. Lollapalooza runs from July 28-31.

Headliners include Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, Kygo, Willow, along with Jane's Addiction, Glass Animals, Billy Strings, Big Sean, The Kid Laroi, Jazmine Sullivan, Don Toliver, Charli XCX, Idles, Turnstile, Kaskade, Rezz, and many more.

Day-by-day Lollapalooza 2022 line-up:



Thursday:
Metallica, Lil Baby, Big Sean, Billy Strings, Zhu, 100 Gecs, Still Woozy, Ashnikko, Black Coffee, Manchester Orchestra, Tove Lo, Caroline Polachek, MK, Remi Wolf, Zach Bryan, PinkPantheress, Chris Lorenzo, Role Model, Inhaler, Sam Fender and more.

Friday:

Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, Glass Animals, Don Toliver, Rezz, King Princess, Girl in Red, Liquid Stranger, Clozee, Royal Blood, Cordae, Bob Moses, Coi Leray, Tinashe, Muna, Wet Leg, Glaive, Sofaygo, The Regrettes, LP Giobbi, Whipped Cream and more.

Saturday:
J. Cole, Kygo, Jazmine Sullivan, Kaskade, Idles, Turnstile, Wallows, YG, GLXST, Duke Dumont, Willow, Chelsea Cutler, Coin, Fletcher, Sidepiece, Dashboard Confessional, Larry June, Gracies Abrams, Jax Jones, Griff, Mariah the Scientist, Gayle and more.

Sunday:
Green Day, Doja Cat, Jane's Addiction, The Kid Laroi, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Denzel Curry, Polo & Pan, Maneskin, Local Natives, The Marias, John Summit, Banks, Gordo, Beach Bunny, Goth Babe, Atliens, Young Nudy, James Hype, Habstrakt, Kennyhoopla and more.
For more information and for tickets, visit Lollapalooza.com.
