Young bicyclist struck by vehicle in Buffalo Grove, officials say

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A child on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle in Buffalo Grove Wednesday morning, the village said.

Officials said the young bicyclist was hit in the intersection of Weiland Road and Newton Drive at about 7:30 a.m.

The child was transported to Lutheran General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Further details on the crash were not immediately available.