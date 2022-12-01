5 killed in domestic-related incident in north suburb, Buffalo Grove police say

A large-scale police investigation is underway in Buffalo Grove after five people were killed in a domestic-related incident, police say

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- There is a large-scale police investigation in the north suburb of Buffalo Grove Wednesday night.

Police said five people have been killed in a domestic-related incident in the 2800-block of Acacia Terrace.

Officers were dispatched to the home around 11:12 a.m. after receiving a call for a wellbeing check on a woman.

When they arrived, officers forced entry and discovered the five people dead during a sweep of the home, officials said.

Roads are blocked off in the area and police said the public is not in danger.

Police added that they are not searching for a suspect and that this is an isolated incident.

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is assisting in the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.