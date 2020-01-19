10 residents displaced in Austin apartment fire

CHICAGO -- Multiple residents were displaced after a fire broke out Sunday at an apartment building in Austin on the West Side.The fire was reported at 1:29 a.m. in a third-floor unit in the 5400 block of West Iowa Street, according to Chicago police. It spread to multiple apartments.No injuries were reported, but 10 people were displaced as a result of the blaze, police said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.Chicago Fire Department officials could not immediately be reached for details about the fire early Sunday.