1 of 2 suspects in Burr Ridge hit-and-run crash in which teen killed expected in court

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- One of two suspects in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 16-year-old boy over the weekend will be in court Thursday, Burr Ridge police said.Alex Hunt was killed Saturday night when two vehicles hit him, as he walked across Route 83 at Central Avenue.Burr Ridge police said the drivers didn't stop, and Hunt later died during surgery.Police did not immediately provide any information about the suspect in court and did not say if the other driver has been apprehended.Family said he was trying to get a ride from his father's house in Burr Ridge back to his home in the Parkview neighborhood of Chicago when he was struck and killed.Hunt's family said they found out about his death when they called his phone Sunday and a police officer answered."He was a loving brother and caring person," said Tonyai Bennett, Hunt's little sister, through tears.He was a junior at Bogan High School in Chicago."I'm sorry that we weren't able to pick you up. I'm sorry for that. I'm sorry I was too late," said his aunt Kenyata Calvin.Police said witnesses described two possible suspect vehicles. One is a dark-colored SUV, possibly a 2014-18 Jeep, with passenger-side front end damage. The other vehicle was a dark-colored SUV, possible a 2013-15 Toyota, which may have front- and right-side damage. Investigators said they are also seeking a dark-colored Acura SUV with Wisconsin plates that was seen leaving the area."There was talk of a third vehicle that stopped and left. We don't know the involvement of that vehicle or if it was just a witness who didn't want to stay behind. That was described as a dark Acura SUV with Wisconsin license plates," said Deputy Chief Marc Loftus.Police continue to comb through surveillance video, urging businesses along the highway to come forward with any other video to help give Hunt's family closure."A 16-year-old boy just walking across the street, minding his own business, and that someone would strike him and not stop to offer aid, it's disturbing," Loftus said."Please turn yourself in. Free yourself of this guilt, and just turn yourself in," said Venessa Calvin, Hunt's grandmother.Anyone with information about the drivers and vehicles involved in the crash is asked to contact the Burr Ridge Police Department at 630-323-8181. You can also send information by texting anonymously to 888-777. Begin your message with the word TIP followed by BRPDCRASH.