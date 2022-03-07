Burr Ridge hit-and-run: Police seek 2 drivers in crash that killed boy, 16, crossing Route 83

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Burr Ridge police are seeking two hit-and-run drivers after a teenager was fatally struck while crossing a street Saturday night.Police said witnesses saw two vehicle strike the teen as he walked eastbound across Illinois Route 83 at the intersection with Central Avenue around 9:20 p.m.The 16-year-old male was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where he later died of his injuries, police said. The teen's name has not yet been released.Police said witnesses described two possible suspect vehicles. One is a dark-colored SUV, possibly a 2014-18 Jeep, with passenger side front end damage. The other vehicle was a dark colored SUV, possible a 2013-15 Toyota, which may have front and right side damage. Investigators said they are also seeking a dark-colored Acura SUV with Wisconsin plates that was seen leaving the area.Anyone with information about the drivers and vehicles involved in the crash is asked to contact the Burr Ridge Police Department at 630-323-8181. You can also send information by texting anonymously to 888-777. Begin your message with the word TIP followed by BRPDCRASH.