hit and run

Burr Ridge hit-and-run: Police seek 2 drivers in crash that killed boy, 16, crossing Route 83

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
BURR RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Burr Ridge police are seeking two hit-and-run drivers after a teenager was fatally struck while crossing a street Saturday night.

Police said witnesses saw two vehicle strike the teen as he walked eastbound across Illinois Route 83 at the intersection with Central Avenue around 9:20 p.m.

SEE ALSO | Chicago husband and wife killed in Pullman hit-and-run crash: 'They died together'

The 16-year-old male was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where he later died of his injuries, police said. The teen's name has not yet been released.

Police said witnesses described two possible suspect vehicles. One is a dark-colored SUV, possibly a 2014-18 Jeep, with passenger side front end damage. The other vehicle was a dark colored SUV, possible a 2013-15 Toyota, which may have front and right side damage. Investigators said they are also seeking a dark-colored Acura SUV with Wisconsin plates that was seen leaving the area.

Anyone with information about the drivers and vehicles involved in the crash is asked to contact the Burr Ridge Police Department at 630-323-8181. You can also send information by texting anonymously to 888-777. Begin your message with the word TIP followed by BRPDCRASH.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burr ridgehit and runteen killedteen
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Suspect in hit-and-run that killed retired CPD officer out on bond
Palatine man charged in hit-and-run that killed retired CPD officer
Husband and wife killed in Pullman hit-and-run: CPD
Woman, 20, charged in hit-and-run that killed Glenview man, 22
TOP STORIES
2 girls arrested for assaulting another at sleepover: police
CPS announces switch to mask-optional policy next week
Village of Dixmoor extends boil order after 2nd main break in 6 months
Chicago woman creates new tool for hairstyling
Russia sets cease-fire for Ukraine evacuations amid heavy shelling
Bronzeville hospital now accepting Chicago Fire Department ambulances
US gas prices, possible Russia oil embargo drive Venezuela outreach
Show More
CFD battles fire at Calumet Heights restaurant
Coffee cup camera secretly records gym members in locker room: police
1 critically injured in stabbing at River North Walgreens
Daylight saving time starts this weekend: What to know
Chicago Weather: Cold, cloudy Monday as snow winds down
More TOP STORIES News