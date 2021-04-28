black-owned business

Bronzeville Winery expected to open this summer with restaurant, live music

Black-owned business wants to give South Side patrons same quality of food, hospitality found in other parts of city
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will attend the groundbreaking ceremony for Bronzeville Winery Wednesday morning, a recipient of the Neighborhood Opportunity Fund grant.

The new Black-owned business will be located at 4420 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

It will have a restaurant, cultural space, patio and live music, and is aimed at giving South Side patrons the same quality of food and hospitality as in other parts of the city.

Lightfoot will attend the groundbreaking at 9:30 a.m.

The Better Government Association spoke with several Black West Side and west suburban business owners about their experiences applying for PPP funds.



The business received grant money as part of the city's INVEST South/West initiative.

There were expected to be $5.4 million in Neighborhood Opportunity Fund grants awarded, ranging from approximately $37,000 to $250,000, Lightfoot's office said last summer.

"These grants will help ensure that the South, Southwest and West sides of the City have viable, sustainable businesses that grow and thrive long after the current health crisis ends," Lightfoot said at the time.

Bronzeville winery is expected to open this summer.
