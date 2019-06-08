Chicago Proud: Ezza Nails empowers women on both sides of the mani table

Ale Breuer and Kim Marsh are graduates of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. The two women came together to form Ezza Nails, a nail salon that empowers women on both sides of the manicure table.
They recently opened up a second location in the Chicago Loop.
Ezza Nails
Streeterville: 240 E. Illinois Street, Chicago
Loop: 180 N. Wacker Drive
Hours: Mon-Fri (7am-9pm)
Sat (9am-6pm)
For more information and to book an appointment, visit www.ezzanails.com/
