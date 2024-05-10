Armed robbers target restaurants, liquor stores on North, NW sides, Chicago police say

In one robbery, clerk exchanges shots with suspects

Chicago police said armed robbers targeted several fast food restaurants and liquor stores on the North and Northwest sides Thursday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Armed robbers targeted several fast food restaurants and liquor stores on the North Side Thursday night and shots were exchanged in one of the incidents, Chicago police said .

Police are investigating at least six armed robberies happened within an hour and a half of each other on the city's North and Northwest sides late Thursday night.

CPD hasn't linked the armed robberies, but they are similar in nature with the suspects targeting liquor stores, Subway sandwich shops, and convenience stores.

In one instance on the 7400-block of North Western Avenue at about 11:07 p.m., police said one of the suspects fired at a liquor store clerk.

Authorities said the clerk returned fire and the suspects sped off. Fortunately, no one was injured.

On the 5000-block of North Western Avenue at about 9:38 p.m., CPD said two armed suspects stole cash from another liquor store and took the wallets of two customers who were inside at the time.

Other robberies occurred in the:

-1900-block of West Peterson Avenue at about 9:45 p.m.,

-4700-block of North Elston Avenue at about 10:46 p.m.,

-1900-block of West Peterson Avenue at about 11:15 p.m.,

-5200-block of North Nagle Avenue at about 11:56 p.m.

Police said no one is in custody following the armed robberies as Area 3 detectives continue to investigate.

