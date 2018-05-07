WINDY CITY LIVE

Chicago Startup Roundup: ReturnRunners and Rapunzl apps

EMBED </>More Videos

The ReturnRunners app helps consumers return items when they don't have time. (WLS)

WCL's Chicago Startup Roundup featured two apps on Monday. One is an on-demand solution for making retail returns when you're in a hurry and the other is teaching financial literacy and investing to teenagers.

For More on Fara Alexander and ReturnRunners head to: https://www.returnrunners.com/

For More on Brian, Myles and Rapunzl, visit: https://rapunzlinvestments.com/
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessWindy City LIVEtechnologyappsmartphonesretailmoney
WINDY CITY LIVE
Spend or Save: 'Christopher Robin,' 'The Spy Who Dumped Me,' 'Like Father'
Val and Ryan throw a surprise 80th anniversary party for Palace Grill
LaVar Ball discusses Junior Basketball Association game in Chicago
Next on Windy City LIVE
Teens learn tech at Bit Space
More Windy City LIVE
BUSINESS
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Software added most Chicago jobs last month; employees rate construction highest
IL business to lay off 150, move to Mexico due to Trump tariffs
Trump Tower sued for violating clean water laws, jeopardizing fish life
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
More Business
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Show More
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News