Business

Hamburger Mary's Chicago to close its doors after 15 years in Andersonville

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Andersonville restaurant is preparing for its final days of business.

Hamburger Mary's announced on Facebook Sunday that they will be closing their doors after 15 years.



The restaurant, known for its "Dining with the Divas" drag show, will be open for reservations only until Nov. 1.

The post, however, did give some hope that the "classy-kitsch joint" could possibly open again sometime in the future.

"While we were already planning on moving from our current location (our lease is up in December), the decision to close was not easy. But given the current situation with the Covid19 pandemic, we feel it's best to wait until spring before we look for a possible new space," the post said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagoandersonvillecoronavirusstore closingrestaurantcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker says Trump is partly to blame for IL COVID-19 spike
Baby of pregnant woman killed in Jeffery Manor shooting dies: CPD
Aspiring teacher, 22, killed in Humboldt Park shooting
These fall mixed drinks can warm you up
IL reports 4,245 new coronavirus cases, with 22 deaths
High school senior admits to sexual assault of girl during online learning: prosecutors
29 shot, 6 fatally in weekend shootings
Show More
'Chaat' cookbook inspires exploration of Indian street food across Chicago and at home
IL US House candidates Sean Casten, Jeanne Ives, Bill Redpath discuss issues
Chicago Bears beat Panthers 23-16
COVID-19 friendly haunted house experience in Lincoln Park
Trick or treat hours, rules in Chicago suburbs
More TOP STORIES News