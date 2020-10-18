Hamburger Mary's Chicago to close its doors after 15 years in Andersonville

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Andersonville restaurant is preparing for its final days of business.Hamburger Mary's announced on Facebook Sunday that they will be closing their doors after 15 years.The restaurant, known for its "Dining with the Divas" drag show, will be open for reservations only until Nov. 1.The post, however, did give some hope that the "classy-kitsch joint" could possibly open again sometime in the future."While we were already planning on moving from our current location (our lease is up in December), the decision to close was not easy. But given the current situation with the Covid19 pandemic, we feel it's best to wait until spring before we look for a possible new space," the post said.