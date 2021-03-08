development

Illinois Congressman Bobby Rush demands action for Compass Global development project

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Congressman Bobby Rush demanded action on a $2 billion logistics hub run by Compass Global.

The project that was meant to bring an estimated 10,000 jobs to Rush's district has been stalled without approval from Gov. Pritzker.

"What's wrong with gov? Don't you get it? We want the 10,000 jobs," Rush said.

RELATED: CPD officers suspended after caught on video 'lounging,' sleeping in Bobby Rush's office during Chicago riot: sources

Congressman Rush, Rev. Frank Walton from Union of the Unemployed and Emma Lozano of Centro Sin Fronteras held a press conference to demand action.

Several other lawmakers, including Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, also expressed support for the Compass Global development plan.
