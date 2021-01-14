CPD officers suspended after caught on video 'lounging,' sleeping in Bobby Rush's office during Chicago riot: sources

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6242946" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A videotape from Congressman Bobby Rush's office shows what the congressman said were police officers "lounging" while looting was going on.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6243221" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> US Rep. Bobby Rush, Mayor Lori LIghtfoot, CPD Superintendent David Brown and other officials discuss video from Rush's office showing CPD officers louging, sleeping during riots, l

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several Chicago police officers have been suspended after they were seen lounging in Representative Bobby Rush's office while people were looting stores nearby last summer, sources tell ABC 7.Pictures from inside the longtime congressman's South Side campaign office over the summer show more than a dozen Chicago police officers making themselves at home.You can see one laying on the congressman's couch, two more resting their heads on the desk, and another on his phone.While these uniformed officers lounged, joined by at least three white shirt supervisors according to the pictures, the city around them was in ruins, left torn apart by looting.At the time Police Superintendent David Brown said, "If you sleep during a riot, what do you do on a regular shift when there's no riot?"Just a day earlier, on May 31, looters had raided the very office where the officers hid from the heat."They even had the unmitigated gall to go and make coffee for themselves and to pop popcorn, my popcorn in my microwave," Rush said.Sources tell ABC7 the officers involved in the incident have now been suspended by the police department."These individuals did indeed abandon their responsibilities and their obligation and their oath to serve and protect," Mayor Lightfoot said following the incident. "We should all be disgusted."Lightfoot said there was a core group of officers in the office and then several others coming in and out. She said at its height, there were 13 officers.She offered an apology on behalf of the city, saying those officers have done incredible harm, including confirming the perception that many have on the South Side that police simply did not care that minority communities were being looted.CPD issued a statement Thursday that said: