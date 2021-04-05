Business

Popular infant bath seat recalled amid drowning concerns

By ABC7.com staff
A popular infant bath seat is being recalled because authorities say it fails to meet safety requirements and could pose a drowning hazard.

About 5,000 BATTOP foldable bath seats, model BB2206, were sold exclusively on Amazon from July 2020 to October 2020 for about $40.

The foldable seats are described as made of plastic with white seats and blue, green or gray restraint bars.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says: "The bath seats fail to meet the federal safety standard for infant bath seats, including requirements for stability, and can tip over while in use, posing a drowning hazard to babies."

If you have one, authorites say stop using it immediately and contact the company for a refund.

There were no injuries reported to the commission.

The product was manufactured by Dongguan Babycare Products Co. of Dongguan, China and imported by BATTOP of China.

More information about the recall is available from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

